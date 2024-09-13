At Least One in Five People Has Obesity in Each U.S. State

THURSDAY, Sept. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Statistics from 2023 on U.S. obesity rates reveal that in every U.S. state, one in every five people now has obesity, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2013, not one state had an adult obesity rate topping 35 percent, but 10 years later, 23 states had achieved that distinction.

Obesity is defined by the CDC as a body mass index of 30 or higher. Millions more Americans struggling with their weight is really bad news, the CDC said in a statement.

“Obesity is a disease that can cause many health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and severe outcomes from respiratory illnesses,” the agency said. “In addition, the stigma and bias about a person’s weight can cause social and mental health consequences, such as anxiety and poor body image.”

Those 23 states where obesity has now affected at least 35 percent of the population include: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In 38 states, 35 percent or more of Black adult residents struggled with obesity. The same was seen for Hispanic adults in 34 states, American Indians/Alaska Natives in 30 states, and Whites in 16 states. Only Asian Americans did not have an obesity prevalence at or above 35 percent in any state.

Overall, the new statistics “highlight the need for obesity prevention and treatment options, which start with building healthier communities where people of all ages have safe places for physical activity, and where health care and healthy food options are accessible and affordable for all,” said Karen Hacker, M.D., M.P.H., director of the CDC National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

She added: “Obesity prevention at young ages is critical, because we know that children with obesity often become adults with obesity.”

“Obesity is a complex disease,” explained Ruth Petersen, M.D., M.P.H., director of the CDC Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity. “There’s a common misconception that obesity is a result of lack of willpower and individual failings to eat well and exercise.”

However, “many factors contribute to obesity like genes, certain medications, poor sleep, gut microbiome, stress, access to affordable food, safe places to be active, and access to health care,” Petersen said. “Understanding these factors helps us identify potential prevention and treatment strategies.”

