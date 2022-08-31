For a study, researchers sought to determine where individuals are carefully chosen so that carotid revascularization operations are helpful at preventing strokes. In a clearly defined sample of patients who had been carefully recruited, they aimed to comprehend how the carotid intervention affected cognitive function. A total of 170 patients with severe carotid stenosis treated with the carotid intervention were enlisted. Patients underwent neuropsychometric testing prior to the intervention as well as after 1, 6, and 12 months after surgery. Using the Mini-Mental State Examination, patients were screened. Multiple cognitive tests were employed to assess executive function, with the Rey Auditory Verbal Learning Test (RAVLT) serving as the main outcome measure. To compare age- and education-adjusted postoperative scores at each individual time point with the preoperative scores, paired t tests and McNemar tests were used. The frequency of cardiovascular risks was significant among their patients, 51.2% of whom reported symptoms. Statin and antiplatelet usage rates were high (88.8% and 69.4%, respectively). About 140 patients in total had 1 or more postoperative neuropsychometric tests in addition to their preoperative exams. In comparison to the age-adjusted norm, the average RAVLT preoperative score was lower (z=-0.79, SD=1.3, CI: -1 to -0.53). At 1 and 6 months postoperatively compared to preoperatively, they saw a significant improvement in RAVLT memory ratings. Several measures of executive function also showed a considerable improvement up to 12 months after surgery. Patients who had preoperative stroke symptoms showed less consistent recovery. The prospective study showed that carotid intervention improved memory and executive function in patients with severe carotid occlusive disease. It highlighted the cognitive benefit of the carotid intervention in appropriately selected patients.

Source: journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/09000/Carotid_Intervention_Improves_Cognitive_Function.14.aspx