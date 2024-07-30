Atopic Dermatitis Has Large Impact on Sexual Function Among Women

MONDAY, July 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Most women with atopic dermatitis have impairment in sexual function, and about half consider that atopic dermatitis may influence their reproductive desire, according to a study published online June 11 in Acta Dermato-Venereologica.

Juan-Angel Rodriguez-Pozo, from the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada, Spain, and colleagues examined the impact of atopic dermatitis on sexual function and reproductive wishes among women in a cross-sectional study conducted from February to March 2022. A total of 102 women with atopic dermatitis were recruited through online questionnaires.

The researchers found that 68.6 percent of the women noted impairment in sexual function, especially those with more severe disease and those with genital and gluteal involvement. About half (51 percent) of the women considered that atopic dermatitis may influence their gestational desire, especially those with gluteal involvement.

“Atopic dermatitis affects quality of life, sexuality, and gestational desire. Controllable factors such as the severity and extension of the symptoms enhance this impact. Despite all of this, patients scarcely consult on the issue with a dermatologist,” the authors write. “Given this situation, an effort needs to be made by dermatologists to be concerned and to approach patients with atopic dermatitis in a more holistic way, emphasizing psychological and social aspects such as sexuality and reproductive desires.”

