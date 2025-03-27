SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Atypical & Radiological-Only Presentations Often Meet 2024 MS Criteria

Mar 27, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Scharf A, et al. Application of 2024 McDonald criteria to individuals with atypical and radiological-only presentations in a multicenter diagnostic biomarker study. Abstract presented at: Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) Forum; February 27-March 1, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement