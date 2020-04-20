Loeys-Dietz syndrome (LDS) and vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) are genetically heterogeneous heritable disorders of connective tissue. Both are multi-system disorders with dominant vascular pathology and associated gastrointestinal manifestations.

To summarize the abdominal manifestations found in these two disorders in a cohort of patients seen at Mayo Clinic during a period of 25 years.

Data were collected via the advanced cohort explorer (ACE) of Mayo Clinic records from 1994 to 2018 in patients with vEDS or LDS confirmed by genetic testing and/or medical genetics consultation. We extracted information concerning gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal hernias, and vascular manifestations or complications.

We identified and reviewed records of 68 vEDS and 13 LDS patients. Patients were similar in age at diagnosis and gender distribution. Gastrointestinal symptoms were frequently reported in both disorders and largely similar, although altered bowel function was more prevalent in LDS patients. Hernias were present in similar proportions of patients with vEDS and LDS; however, ventral hernias were more frequent and more likely to be postoperative in vEDS than LDS. LDS patients had more arterial aneurysms overall (76.9% LDS vs. 58% vEDS, p = 0.02) and a higher proportion required arterial repair (69.2% LDS vs. 32.7% vEDS S, p = 0.03). Co-morbidities of autonomic dysfunction, psychopathology (most commonly anxiety, depression, adjustment disorder), and allergy were more prevalent in LDS than vEDS.

Patients with vEDS and LDS had a propensity for gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal hernias, and aneurysm formation, but repair for arterial rupture was more prevalent in LDS than EDS.



