Automated Deep Learning Diagnosis of Optic Disc Abnormalities

Photo Credit: esp_imaging

The following is a summary of “Deep Learning Approach Readily Differentiates Papilledema, NAION, and Healthy Eyes,” published in the April 2025 issue of American Journal of Ophthalmology by Szanto et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop a deep learning (DL) model that distinguished fundus photos of acquired optic disc swelling from idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), and healthy eyes.

They developed and validated a DL diagnostic algorithm using 15,088 fundus images from 5,866 eyes, including IIH with Frisén grade ≥ 1 (418), acute NAION (780), and healthy controls (4,668). External validation included 1,126 images from 928 eyes. Images were sourced from randomized and nonrandomized clinical trials, publicly available datasets, and real-world clinical settings. The images were pre-processed to standardize optic disc position and fine-tune a ResNet-50 model. Model performance was assessed through 5-fold cross-validation, calculating accuracy, AUC-ROC, precision, recall, F1 scores, and confusion matrices, Grad-CAM generated visual activation maps to highlight key fundus regions. External validation used majority voting from cross-validated models. The primary outcomes included accuracy, class-wide AUC-ROC, precision, recall, F1 scores, and confusion matrices.

The results showed an internal validation accuracy of 96.2%, with a macro-average AUC-ROC of 0.995, F1 scores ranged from 0.90 to 0.97 across all categories. External validation achieved 93.6% accuracy, F1 scores between 0.90 and 0.95, and a macro-average AUC-ROC of 0.980. Activation maps consistently identified the optic disc, emphasizing the inferior optic disc for IIH, the superior optic disc for NAION, and the entire optic disc for healthy eyes.

Investigators concluded that the potential of fundus-based DL models accurately distinguished among IIH, NAION, and healthy eyes, providing a potentially valuable diagnostic method and an important tool for neuro-ophthalmic assessment, particularly when access to specialized neuro-ophthalmologists was limited.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(25)00174-6/abstract