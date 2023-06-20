The following is a summary of “Phase II Clinical Trial of Axitinib and Avelumab in Patients With Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma,” published in the May 2023 issue of Oncology by Ferrarotto, et al.

For a phase II trial, researchers sought to assess the efficacy of the VEGFR inhibitor axitinib and PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma (R/M ACC).

The study included patients with R/M ACC who had experienced disease progression within 6 months before enrollment. Treatment involved the administration of axitinib and avelumab. The primary objective was to determine the objective response rate (ORR) according to RECIST 1.1 criteria, while secondary objectives included assessing progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), and toxicity. Simon’s optimal two-stage design was used to test the null hypothesis of ORR ≤5% versus ORR ≥20% at 6 months. The null hypothesis would be rejected if at least 4 responses were observed in 29 patients.

From July 2019 to June 2021, a total of 40 patients were enrolled, with 28 patients evaluable for efficacy (6 screen failures and 6 evaluable for safety only). The confirmed ORR was 18% (95% CI, 6.1 to 36.9), with one unconfirmed partial response (PR). Two patients achieved PR after 6 months, resulting in an ORR of 14% at 6 months. The median follow-up time for surviving patients was 22 months (95% CI, 16.6 to 39.1 months). The median PFS was 7.3 months (95% CI, 3.7 to 11.2 months), the 6-month PFS rate was 57% (95% CI, 41 to 78), and the median OS was 16.6 months (95% CI, 12.4 to not reached months). The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) included fatigue (62%), hypertension (32%), and diarrhea (32%). Ten patients (29%) experienced serious TRAEs, all of which were grade 3; four patients (12%) discontinued avelumab, and nine patients (26%) required a reduction in axitinib dosage.

The study achieved its primary objective, with ≥4 PRs observed in 28 evaluable patients, resulting in a confirmed ORR of 18%. Further investigation was needed to determine the potential additional benefit of avelumab in combination with axitinib in the treatment of ACC.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.22.02221