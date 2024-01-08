Azilsartan Attenuates 3-Nitropropinoic Acid-Induced Neurotoxicity in Rats: The Role of IĸB/NF-ĸB and KEAP1/Nrf2 Signaling Pathways.

Huntington’s disease (HD) is an autosomal-dominant neurodegenerative disorder characterized by motor, psychiatric and cognitive symptoms. Injection of 3-nitropropionic acid (3-NP) is a widely used experimental model for induction of HD. The current study aimed to inspect the potential neuroprotective properties of azilsartan (Azil), an angiotensin II type 1 receptor blocker (ATR1), in 3-NP-induced striatal neurotoxicity in rats. Rats were randomly allocated into five groups and treated for 14 days as follows: group I received normal saline; group II received Azil (10 mg/kg, p.o.); group III received 3-NP (10 mg/kg, i.p); group IV and V received Azil (5 or 10 mg/kg, p.o, respectively) 1 h prior to 3-NP injection. Both doses of Azil markedly attenuated motor and behavioural dysfunction as well as striatal histopathological alterations caused by 3-NP. In addition, Azil balanced striatal neurotransmitters levels as evidenced by the increase of striatal gamma-aminobutyric acid content and the decrease of glutamate content. Azil also amended neuroinflammation and oxidative stress via modulating IĸB/NF-ĸB and KEAP1/Nrf2 downstream signalling pathways, as well as reducing iNOS and COX2 levels. Moreover, Azil demonstrated an anti-apoptotic activity by reducing caspase-3 level and BAX/BCL2 ratio. In conclusion, the present study reveals the neuroprotective potential of Azil in 3-NP-induced behavioural, histopathological and biochemical changes in rats. These findings might be attributed to inhibition of ATR1/NF-κB signalling, modulation of Nrf2/KEAP1 signalling, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and anti-apoptotic properties.© 2024. The Author(s).

