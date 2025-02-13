Bacteriophage Therapy for Chronic Recurrent Cystitis Caused by Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

Photo Credit: libre de droit

The following is a summary of “Bacteriophage therapy in women with chronic recurrent cystitis caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria: A prospective, observational, comparative study,” published in the February 2025 issue of Current Urology by Krakhotkin et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate bacteriophage therapy with and without antibiotics for chronic recurrent cystitis caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria. The results showed improved clinical symptoms and enhanced antibiotic efficacy.

They conducted a clinical trial with 217 female patients from June 2020 to May 2023. Patients were assigned to 4 groups: group I received Sextaphage alone, group II received Sextaphage and furazidin, group III received sextaphage, furazidin, and cefixime, and group IV received furazidin and cefixime. Primary outcomes included changes in cystitis symptoms and pain scales on days 7 and 14, while secondary outcomes included bladder diary records, voided volumes, bacteriuria, and leukocyturia.

The results showed that 178 female patients were included in the final analysis. Statistically significant improvements in acute cystitis symptom scale scores for differential, typical symptoms, and quality of life (QoL) were observed after 14 days in groups II, III, and IV. Pain levels decreased significantly in groups II, III, and IV compared with group I. Group I showed a reduction in bacteriuria of Escherichia coli from 106 to 102 CFU/mL at 14 days. A significant improvement in voided volume from baseline was seen in groups II, III, and IV. Urinary frequency episodes reduced significantly in all groups at 14 days.

Investigators found that bacteriophage cocktail alone or with antibiotics improved clinical symptoms in women with chronic recurrent cystitis caused by multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogens. The therapy also restored antibiotic sensitivity and increased the efficacy of antimicrobial agents.

