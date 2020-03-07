Cairo (Reuters) – Bahrain has called on people who have traveled to Lebanon, Egypt, Italy or South Korea to self-quarantine for two weeks from the day of their arrival, the Health Ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.
(Reporting by Samar Hassan)
