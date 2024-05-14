Balancing Patient-Intensivist Continuity In Two Weeks vs. One Week for Adult Medical ICU

The following is a summary of “Two Weeks Versus One Week of Maximal Patient-Intensivist Continuity for Adult Medical Intensive Care Patients: A Two-Center Target Trial Emulation,” published in the May 2024 issue of Critical Care by Admon et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the impact of extended intensivist continuity (two weeks) on patient outcomes in the adult ICU compared to standard one-week continuity.

They conducted a study in two U.S. urban, teaching, medical ICUs, with intensivists serving 2-week blocks: site A in the Midwest and site B in the Northeast. Patients aged 18 and above were admitted to the study ICU (March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2020).

The results showed admission during an intensivist’s first week (representing 2 weeks of maximal continuity) vs. the second week (representing 1 week of maximal continuity) showed no significant differences in adjusted mortality (OR 1.01 [95% CI 0.96–1.06]) or ICU length of stay (-0.25 days [-0.82 days to +0.32 days]). Among mechanically ventilated patients, no significant differences in adjusted mortality (OR 1.00 [0.87–1.16]), ICU length of stay (+0.06 days [-0.78 days to +0.91 days]), or duration of mechanical ventilation (+0.37 days [-0.46 days to +1.21 days]) for 2 weeks versus 1 week of maximal continuity.

Investigators found no significant difference in patient outcomes between patients who had the same critical care doctor for one or two weeks in two intensive care units.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/9900/two_weeks_versus_one_week_of_maximal.332.aspx