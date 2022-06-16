Acute gastrointestinal bleeding is a potentially fatal illness that needs immediate medical attention. Balloon tamponade devices can save the lives of critically ill patients who have failed conventional therapy. For emergency doctors, researchers presented a review of balloon tamponade devices for stomach and esophageal variceal hemorrhage. Balloon tamponade was meant for hemodynamically unstable patients with extensive gastrointestinal bleeding who cannot conduct endoscopy due to inability, failed endoscopy, endoscopic delay, or the necessity to stabilize before transfer. Tamponade devices were classified into three types: the Linton–Nachlas tube, the Sengstaken–Blakemore tube, and the Minnesota tube. Each tamponade device has its own set of characteristics, such as the number of balloons and ports. The procedure with pearls and placement hazards are described.

Emergency physicians must be conversant with balloon tamponade for acute gastrointestinal bleeding. We go through the most prevalent balloon tamponade devices, and this page is meant to be a reference for individuals who want to learn more about balloon tamponade.

Reference:www.jem-journal.com/article/S0736-4679(21)00913-6/fulltext