Bariatric Surgeries Carry Low Perioperative Risks

FRIDAY, Feb. 2, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (SG) and laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) have similarly low perioperative risk among adults with obesity, according to a study published online Jan. 30 in JAMA Network Open.

Suzanne Hedberg, M.D., Ph.D., from University of Gothenburg in Sweden, and colleagues compared perioperative outcomes for 1,735 adult patients undergoing SG (878 individuals) or RYGB (857 individuals) from Oct. 6, 2015, to March 31, 2022, at university, regional, county, or private hospitals in Sweden and Norway.

The researchers found that the mean operating time was significantly shorter in those undergoing SG versus RYGB (47 versus 68 minutes). For both groups, the median postoperative hospital stay was one day. The 30-day readmission rate was also similar between the groups (SG: 3.1 percent; RYGB: 4.0 percent). No deaths were reported at 90 days. The 30-day incidence of any adverse event was also similar in the two groups (SG: 4.6 percent; RYGB: 6.3 percent; odds ratio, 0.71; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.47 to 1.08). Results were similar for serious adverse events (1.7 and 2.7 percent, respectively; odds ratio, 0.63; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.33 to 1.22).

“Among adult patients with obesity undergoing primary bariatric surgery, the perioperative risk should not be a main deciding factor in the choice of method,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

