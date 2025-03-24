Barriers and Facilitators to Inpatient Ketamine Trials for SCD Pain

Photo Credit: Yaroslav

The following is a summary of “Exploring Perceived Barriers and Facilitators for Implementing Acute Pain Clinical Trials: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Ketamine Infusions for Sickle Cell Pain,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Pain Research by Kenney et al.

Ketamine’s opioid-sparing potential offers a possible alternative to high-dose opioids for treating vaso-occlusive events (VOEs), the main cause of acute pain in sickle cell disease (SCD).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify barriers and facilitators to an inpatient clinical trial of ketamine infusion for acute SCD pain.

They used a mixed-methods design, combining quantitative survey data from 70 sickle cell and emergency medicine clinicians with qualitative input from 10 patient focus group participants. Survey responses (n = 77, including 7 registered nurses) were analyzed descriptively and through Fisher’s exact and Mann–Whitney U-tests. Focus group discussions were thematically coded using themes from the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research.

The results showed varied comfort levels with ketamine among clinicians, with significant differences between sickle cell and emergency medicine clinicians. Barriers to future trials included the absence of standardized protocols (50.6%) and provider attitudes toward ketamine (32.5%). Patients identified trust in providers and potential health benefits as key facilitators but raised concerns about safety, confidentiality, and time commitment for trial participation.

Investigators concluded that successful inpatient trials of ketamine for SCD pain require a multidisciplinary, patient-centered approach, despite study limitations, and provide valuable guidance for future non-opioid pain management research.

Source: dovepress.com/exploring-perceived-barriers-and-facilitators-for-implementing-acute-p-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR