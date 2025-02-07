Baseline Characteristics ID Risk for Recurrent Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

THURSDAY, Feb. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — A few baseline characteristics can predict the need for recurrent endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) among patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), according to a study published online Jan. 29 in Clinical and Translational Allergy.

Sanna Toppila-Salmi, from University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio, and colleagues investigated predictors of revision ESS at one and three years in 3,506 patients with CRSwNP.

The researchers found that 15.9 percent of the patients had at least one revision surgery during the follow-up, with a median time to revision of ESS of 425 days. Higher odds of revision ESS were seen with baseline asthma (odds ratio [OR], 1.58) and antibiotic use (OR, 1.61). Increasing age was associated with lower odds of ESS revision (OR, 0.82). Compared with those who had undergone limited surgery, the highest odds of revision ESS were observed at three years for patients who had undergone extensive surgery at index (OR, 14.13). A higher cumulative dose of oral corticosteroid was seen in patients undergoing multiple ESS revisions (63 percent; median daily dose, 3.29 mg) versus patients without revisions (49 percent; median daily dose, 1.64 mg).

“The results indicate that severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps is often associated with asthma,” Toppila-Salmi said in a statement. “Patients with a severe form of the disease may benefit from additional treatments, such as biologics, if the disease cannot be managed despite repeated courses of antibiotics, oral corticosteroids, and sinus surgeries.”

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, the study’s sponsor.

