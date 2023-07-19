Baseline Chest Imaging Abnormalities as Risk Factors for ICI-Associated Pneumonitis

The following is a summary of “Abnormalities on baseline chest imaging are risk factors for immune checkpoint inhibitor associated pneumonitis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Stahlbaum, et al.

There was limited data on the impact of pre-existing lung disease and baseline chest imaging abnormalities on the risk of developing immune checkpoint inhibitor pneumonitis (ICI-pneumonitis), which is a potential complication of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment for cancer.

In the retrospective cohort study, they analyzed data from patients who received ICI treatment for cancer between 2015 and 2019. The diagnosis of ICI-pneumonitis was made by the treating physician and corroborated by an independent physician review while excluding alternative causes. Patients who received ICI treatment without a diagnosis of ICI-pneumonitis served as controls. Statistical analysis included Fisher’s exact tests, Student’s t-tests, and logistic regression.

A total of 45 cases of ICI-pneumonitis and 135 controls were included in the analysis. Patients with abnormal findings on baseline chest CT imaging, such as emphysema, bronchiectasis, and reticular, ground glass, and/or consolidative opacities, had a significantly increased risk of developing ICI-pneumonitis (odds ratio [OR] 3.41, 95% CI: 1.68–6.87, P = 0.001). Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) also had an increased risk of ICI-pneumonitis (OR 3.83, 95% CI: 1.90–7.70, P = < 0.0001). Multivariable logistic regression analysis confirmed that patients with abnormal baseline chest imaging and/or GERD remained at an increased risk for ICI pneumonitis. Notably, 18% of all patients (32/180) had abnormal baseline chest CT findings suggestive of chronic lung disease without a documented clinical diagnosis.

The study findings suggested that patients with abnormal findings on baseline chest CT imaging and those with GERD are at an increased risk of developing ICI-pneumonitis. The substantial proportion of patients with baseline radiographic abnormalities without a clinical diagnosis of chronic lung disease underscores the importance of multidisciplinary evaluation prior to initiating ICI treatment.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00218-4/fulltext