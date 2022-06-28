Although baseline serum creatinine levels are essential to diagnose acute renal damage, they are frequently unavailable. For a study, researchers sought to estimate creatinine for a study, so they tested four traditional models. They then created and tested a new equation adjusted for age and gender. They looked at patients who had accessible baseline creatinine values at the time of their initial hospitalization and experienced acute renal damage 24 hours later. They divided the study population in half (derivation) to design a novel linear equation and a half (validation) to assess bias, precision, and accuracy against existing equations. They conducted an analysis based on age and gender.

About 3,139 hospitalized people were examined (58% male, median age 71). In patients aged <60 or ≥75, conventional equations fared badly in terms of bias and accuracy (68% of the study population). The revised linear equation was more accurate and had less bias. Precision differences were not clinically significant. The median (95% CI) difference in creatinine values estimated using the new equation minus measured baselines was 0.9 (−3.0, 5.9) and −0.5 (−7.0, 3.7) μmol/L in female patients 18–60 and 75–100, and −1.5 (−4.2, 2.2) and −7.8 (−12.7, −3.6) μmol/L in male patients 18–60 and 75–100, respectively. Compared to the MDRD II equation, the new equation improved the categorization of KDIGO AKI stages by 5.0%. Adjusted equations were less prejudiced and more accurate than unadjusted equations. The new equation performed admirably in terms of bias, precision, accuracy, and reclassification.

Reference:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/nep.14047