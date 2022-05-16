The impact of commonly used sarcoidosis assessment measures has not been evaluated longitudinally for patient-relevant outcomes. Over a 6-month period, researchers investigated the connection between baseline sarcoidosis status measures and patient-relevant outcomes. Sarcoidosis patients at six US medical facilities were “phenotyped” at baseline using the pulmonary function, organ involvement, health-related quality of life (HRQoL) instruments, and their anti-sarcoidosis therapy history. These patients were tracked for 6 months, with outcomes of interest to patients (OIPs) such as steps taken, calories burned, sleep, HRQoL assessments, workdays missed, and health care use monitored. Patients were divided into two groups for each baseline phenotypic assessment, above and below a predetermined threshold value. The area under the OIP vs time curve for the two groups was compared.

Many baseline phenotypic cutoff variables separated patients into groups with significantly differing 6-month OIPs. The threshold for the patient’s global estimation of health status distinguished the greatest number of OIPs (13/15). More OIPs were related with a 6-minute walk distance threshold than with spirometric measurements. All of the HRQOL measure cutoffs were related to a variety of OIPs, the majority of which were other HRQOL measures.

Over the next 6 months, cutoffs for most of the phenotypic markers used to characterize sarcoidosis differentiated groups of sarcoidosis patients with varied OIPs. The most accurate of these criteria was the patients’ overall appraisal of their illness.

Reference:www.resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(22)00084-1/fulltext