SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Basophilia at Diagnosis Predicts Worse Outcomes in Several MPNs

Feb 13, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Yuen L, et al. Basophilia predicts poorer outcomes in essential thrombocythemia, polycythemia vera, primary myelofibrosis, and myeloproliferative neoplasm, unclassifiable. Am J Hematol. 2025;100(2):320-322. doi:10.1002/ajh.27530

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Lisa Yuen, MD

    Photo Credit: Pathology Outlines

    Clinical Fellow in Pathology
    Department of Pathology
    Massachusetts General Hospital

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement