Behavioral Economic Strategies to Enhance Tobacco Treatment in Smoking Cancer Patients

The following is a summary of “Cluster Randomized Pragmatic Clinical Trial Testing Behavioral Economic Implementation Strategies to Improve Tobacco Treatment for Patients With Cancer Who Smoke,” published in the October 2023 issue of Oncology by Jenssen, et al.

Many cancer centers do not consistently provide evidence-based tobacco treatment to patients despite its potential positive impact on their quality of life and survival. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effect of strategies based on behavioral economics on engaging cancer patients in tobacco use treatment (TUT) during oncology encounters. Specifically, the study explored the impact of electronic health record (EHR)-based nudges, designed to counteract cognitive biases that hinder TUT engagement, on TUT penetration. The nudges were delivered to patients, clinicians, or neither during oncology encounters.

A four-arm cluster-randomized pragmatic trial was conducted across 11 clinical sites. The trial involved comparing the effects of different nudging strategies on TUT engagement. These strategies were informed by behavioral economics and aimed to promote TUT. The primary outcome measured was TUT penetration, the proportion of patients with documented TUT referral or a medication prescription in the EHR. Generalized estimating equations were used to estimate the parameters of a linear model.

Between June 2021 and July 2022, 246 clinicians in 95 clusters were randomly assigned. Data on TUT penetration were collected from 2,146 eligible patients who smoked and were receiving oncologic care. The intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis showed that the clinician nudge led to a significant increase in TUT penetration compared to usual care (35.6% vs. 13.5%; OR = 3.64; 95% CI, 2.52 to 5.24; P < .0001). The completer-only analysis, which included 1,795 patients, demonstrated a similar impact (37.7% for the clinician nudge vs. 13.5% for usual care; OR = 3.77; 95% CI, 2.73 to 5.19; P < .0001). The type of clinician also influenced TUT penetration, with physicians being less likely to provide TUT compared to advanced practice providers (ITT OR = 0.67; 95% CI, 0.51 to 0.88; P = .004).

Electronic health record nudges informed by behavioral economics and directed at oncology clinicians significantly increased TUT penetration among cancer patients. The addition of patient nudges to the implementation strategy did not have a significant impact on TUT penetration rates.

Source: ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.23.00355