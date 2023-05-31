The following is a summary of “Deferred cytoreductive nephrectomy in the management of metastatic renal cell carcinoma: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the March 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Britton et al.

Deferred cytoreductive nephrectomy (dCN) after upfront systemic therapy has been employed in managing specific patients affected by metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). This study aimed to examine the existing data and establish the oncological and perioperative consequences linked to postponed surgical intervention for recently detected metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). Researcher’s study aimed to thoroughly assess the function of dCN in the targeted and immunotherapy periods while also comparing the oncologic and perioperative results of dCN with those of upfront CN. A thorough search was conducted on Medline, OVID, and Scopus databases to identify studies that assess patients who underwent dCN after systemic therapy (ST).

The PRISMA guidelines were duly referenced and adhered to. The study evaluated various outcomes of interest, such as overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), percentage of patients proceeding to dCN, reduction in primary tumor size, complication rates, and perioperative mortality. A meta-analysis with random effects was conducted to compare the overall survival rates of patients who underwent dCN versus those who received ST alone and those who underwent dCN versus upfront CN. Nineteen studies were incorporated to evaluate the principal outcomes. The percentage of patients who underwent planned definitive cytoreductive nephrectomy after planned pre-surgical systemic therapy varied between 60.5% and 84%. The primary cause for abstaining from definitive concurrent neoadjuvant chemoradiotherapy (dCN) was the advancement of the ailment during the initial systemic therapy (ST).

Among the cohort of individuals who underwent distal clavicle resection, a range of 76% to 96% exhibited the ability to resume shoulder abduction following the surgical procedure. The observed survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) range from 12.4 to 46 months and 4.5 to 11 months, respectively. The combined outcomes revealed a statistically significant enhancement in overall survival (OS) in favor of delayed cytoreductive nephrectomy (dCN) compared to immediate cytoreductive nephrectomy (CN) (hazard ratio, HR = 0.56; 95% CI 0.45–0.69) and systemic therapy (ST) alone (HR = 0.45; 95% CI 0.38–0.53). In patients diagnosed with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) who have shown a positive response to initial systemic therapy, Deferred Cytoreductive Nephrectomy (CN) may be considered a viable treatment option. Subsequent randomized clinical trials will be necessary to elucidate the extent to which this outcome is attributable to the surgical intervention instead of patient selection.

