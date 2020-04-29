OSLO (Reuters) – Shares of Norwegian pharmaceutical company BerGenBio rose nearly 160% on Wednesday after news that a drug it is developing has been selected for a British trial of potential COVID-19 treatments.

The purpose of the trial is both to save lives and get an early indication of the drug’s effectiveness in treating the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients, the company said.

“Bemcentinib has been selected as the first potential treatment to be fast-tracked in a new UK national multi-centre randomised Phase II clinical trial initiative,” BerGenBio said in a statement.

The study will immediately commence in a test of 120 hospitalised patients, of which half will receive the drug and the other half will receive standard treatment.

The shares were up 158% in early trade to 54 Norwegian crowns ($5.20).

At 0724 GMT they were trading at 41.25 crowns, up 99% from Tuesday’s close of 20.95 crowns.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)