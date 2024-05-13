SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Best practices for the management of febrile seizures in children.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Alessandro Ferretti,Antonella Riva,Alice Fabrizio,Oliviero Bruni,Giuseppe Capovilla,Thomas Foiadelli,Alessandro Orsini,Umberto Raucci,Antonino Romeo,Pasquale Striano,Pasquale Parisi

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Alessandro Ferretti

    Pediatrics Unit, Neurosciences, Mental Health and Sensory Organ (NESMOS) Department, Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, S. Andrea Hospital, Sapienza University, via di Grottarossa 1035/1039, Rome, 00189, Italy. alessandro.ferretti@uniroma1.it.

    Antonella Riva

    IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy.

    Department of Neurosciences, Rehabilitation, Ophthalmology, Genetics, Maternal and Child Health, University of Genoa, Genoa, Italy.

    Alice Fabrizio

    Pediatrics Unit, Neurosciences, Mental Health and Sensory Organ (NESMOS) Department, Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, S. Andrea Hospital, Sapienza University, via di Grottarossa 1035/1039, Rome, 00189, Italy.

    Oliviero Bruni

    Department of Social and Developmental Psychology, S. Andrea Hospital, Sapienza University, Rome, Italy.

    Giuseppe Capovilla

    Child Neuropsychiatry Department, Epilepsy Center, Mantova, Italy.

    C. Poma HospitalFondazione Poliambulanza, Brescia, Italy.

    Thomas Foiadelli

    Pediatric Clinic, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.

    Alessandro Orsini

    Pediatric Neurology, Pediatric University Department, Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Pisana, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

    Umberto Raucci

    General and Emergency Department, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, IRCCS, Rome, Italy.

    Antonino Romeo

    Fatebenefratelli Hospital, ASST Fatebenefratelli-Sacco, Milan, Italy.

    Pasquale Striano

    IRCCS Giannina Gaslini, Genoa, Italy.

    Department of Neurosciences, Rehabilitation, Ophthalmology, Genetics, Maternal and Child Health, University of Genoa, Genoa, Italy.

    Pasquale Parisi

    Pediatrics Unit, Neurosciences, Mental Health and Sensory Organ (NESMOS) Department, Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, S. Andrea Hospital, Sapienza University, via di Grottarossa 1035/1039, Rome, 00189, Italy.

