Better Workflows Bolster LVAD Care & Cardiac Rehab Referrals

Mar 27, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Ogle LK, VanVoorhis T, et al. Creative collaboration through co-management: rethinking care for left ventricular assist device (LVAD) readmissions. Abstract presented at: ACC.25; March 29-31, 2025; Chicago, IL
  2. Falconer C, Cavanaugh F, Calabrese H, et al. Optimization of cardiac rehab referrals in acute coronary syndrome patients utilizing cardiac rehabilitation coordination teams. Abstract presented at: ACC.25; March 29-31, 2025; Chicago, IL

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Courtney Falconer, A-GNP

Courtney Falconer, A-GNP

Nurse Practitioner
Albany Medical Center

Timothy VanVoorhis

Physician Assistant
University of Rochester Medical Center

Laura K. Ogle

Nurse Practitioner
University of Rochester Medical Center

