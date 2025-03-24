SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Beyond Nasal Symptoms: How CRSwNP Impacts Mental Health

Mar 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Malvezzi L, Seccia V, Moffa A, et al. The Impact and Burden of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps on Patients and Their Family Caregivers: A Nationally Representative Survey. Healthcare (Basel). 2025;13(4):430. Published 2025 Feb 17. doi:10.3390/healthcare13040430

Masieri S, Cavaliere C, Loperfido A, et al. Pilot Study on the Efficacy of a Novel Questionnaire for Assessing Psychological Health in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Treated with Biologics. Healthcare (Basel). 2025;13(4):433. Published 2025 Feb 18. doi:10.3390/healthcare13040433

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Humanitas Research Hospital

Luca Malvezzi, MD

Otorhinolaryngologist
Humanitas Research Hospital

Photo Credit: Sapienza University of Rome

Carlo Cavaliere, MD, PhD

Research Fellow
Sapienza University of Rome

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement