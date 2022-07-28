WEDNESDAY, July 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — After contracting COVID-19 last week, President Joe Biden has tested negative for the virus and ended his isolation period.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden shared a photo of his negative test. “Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” Biden added in the tweet.

Kevin O’Connor, M.D., who has been treating Biden, said in a letter Wednesday that Biden had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours, O’Connor added. Biden’s symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor added. Given the chances for “rebound” COVID-19 in some patients taking Paxlovid, O’Connor said Biden will continue to be tested as a precaution. He first tested positive on July 21.

In a statement at the time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

The news came as the United States has seen coronavirus cases spike as the BA.5 subvariant takes over the country. The highly contagious subvariant, which appears to be the best yet at eluding the power of vaccines against infection, now accounts for nearly 82 percent of all U.S. cases.

