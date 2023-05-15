Bimekizumab is a monoclonal IgG1 antibody that inhibits interleukin (IL)-17A/F. Bimekizumab is more efficacious than secukinumab over one year in the treatment of psoriasis.

Evaluate safety and efficacy of bimekizumab through two years in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The BE RADIANT phase 3b randomized controlled trial consisted of a 48-week double-blinded period, where patients received bimekizumab (320mg every 4 or 8 weeks) or secukinumab (300mg weekly to Week 4, then every 4 weeks), and an open-label extension (OLE). From Week 48, all patients received bimekizumab in the OLE.

At Week 48, more patients achieved complete skin clearance (PASI100; modified non-responder imputation) with bimekizumab than secukinumab (74.8% vs 52.8%). PASI100 responses were maintained to Week 96 in continuous bimekizumab patients (70.8%); patients who switched from secukinumab to bimekizumab had increased rates at Week 96 (76.6%). The most common adverse events were: nasopharyngitis, oral candidiasis, urinary tract infection. Safety data were consistent with the known safety profile of bimekizumab.

Limited racial diversity; overlap with COVID-19 pandemic.

High PASI100 responses achieved with bimekizumab over 48 weeks were sustained through Week 96; secukinumab patients who switched to bimekizumab achieved similar response by Week 96.

Copyright © 2023. Published by Elsevier Inc.