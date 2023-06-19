The following is a summary of “Aberrant reward-related neural activation: Dimensional correlate of binge-eating severity or categorical marker of binge eating?” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Hagan, et al.

Binge eating (BE) is characterized by consuming an objectively large quantity of food in a short period and losing control over eating. The neural mechanisms underlying the anticipation of monetary rewards and their association with BE severity still need to be more adequately understood. During fMRI scanning, 59 women between the ages of 18 and 35 (M = 25.67, SD = 5.11) with varying average weekly BE frequency (M = 1.96, SD = 1.96, range = 0–7) completed the Monetary Incentive Delay Task.

The average percent signal change in the left and right nucleus accumbens (NAc) was extracted from a priori-defined functional 5 mm spheres and correlated with the average weekly BE frequency. The relationship between neural activation during monetary reward anticipation and average weekly BE frequency was investigated using exploratory voxel-wise whole-brain analyses. The body mass index and severity of depression were non-interesting covariates in analyses. The average weekly BE frequency is negatively correlated with the mean percent signal change in the left and right NAc.

An analysis of the entire brain revealed no significant correlations between neural activation during reward anticipation and average weekly BE frequency. In exploratory case-control analyses, the mean percent signal change in the right NAc was significantly lower in women with bulimia nervosa (n = 41) compared to women without bulimia nervosa (n = 18). Still, there were no significant group differences in neural activation during reward anticipation in the whole brain. Reduced right NAc activity during monetary reward anticipation may differentiate women with and without BE.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022395623001152