Bio-based two-dimensional amphiphile with hierarchical self-assembly for enhancing pesticide utilization and reducing environmental risks.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Yanling Wu,Songhao Zhang,Zhenping Bao,Rui Liu,Fengzhe Sun,Yue Wang,Haiqi Huang,Yuxia Gao,Yongqiang Ma,Chenhui Zhang,Fengpei Du

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yanling Wu

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Songhao Zhang

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Zhenping Bao

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Rui Liu

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Fengzhe Sun

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Yue Wang

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Haiqi Huang

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Yuxia Gao

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Yongqiang Ma

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Chenhui Zhang

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

    Fengpei Du

    Department of Applied Chemistry, College of Science, China Agricultural University, Beijing, China.

