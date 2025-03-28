Bioelectrical Changes Linked to Gluteus Minimus Pain

Photo Credit: iStock.com/roibu

The following is a summary of “Spectral Analysis of Bioelectrical Activity in Experimentally Provoked Referred Pain – Motor Alterations Related to the Network of Trigger Points,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Pain Research by Konieczny et al.

The study examined bioelectrical changes in thigh muscles linked to referred pain after noxious stimulation of the gluteus minimus, highlighting motor alterations in trigger point networks.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze motor alterations using spectral analysis.

They selected 63 participants based on tests for atypical autonomic reactivity within the referred zone. The control group (CON) consisted of 15 out of 48 healthy volunteers who had negative test results, while the experimental group (EXP) included 13 out of 15 Short Track athletes with positive test results. Participants underwent a 10-minute surface electromyography session during gluteus minimus dry needling. Power spectral density analysis was applied to evaluate the recorded signals.

The results showed significant statistical differences in power spectral density between the EXP and CON groups in thigh muscles, while no significant differences were observed in pelvic girdle muscles. The most pronounced atypical bioelectrical activity was detected in the vastus lateralis, semitendinosus, and rectus femoris muscles. The findings highlighted motor alterations in the thigh linked to the trigger point network following noxious stimulation of gluteus minimus trigger points.

Investigators concluded that noxiously provoked referred pain from the gluteus minimus, evidenced by abnormal autonomic activity, featured motor alternations in the thigh muscles, indicating a network of latent trigger points.

Source: dovepress.com/spectral-analysis-of-bioelectrical-activity-in-experimentally-provoked-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-JPR