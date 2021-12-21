TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The maker of the pricey new drug for Alzheimer disease Aduhelm (aducanumab) said Monday it will slash the cost of its medication in half, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The move follows widespread criticism of the drug’s original $56,000-a-year price tag. The reduction in the wholesale acquisition cost announced by Biogen means that the annual cost for a patient of average weight will be $28,200, the company said in a news release.

“Over the past several months, we have listened to the feedback of our stakeholders, and we are now taking important actions to improve patient access to Aduhelm. Too many patients are not being offered the choice of Aduhelm due to financial considerations and are thus progressing beyond the point of benefitting from the first treatment to address an underlying pathology of Alzheimer’s disease,” Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in the news release. “We recognize that this challenge must be addressed in a way that is perceived to be sustainable for the U.S. health care system.”

Insurance coverage will affect the actual amount paid by patients. The drug is meant to clear brain plaques believed to play a role in Alzheimer disease, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in June for patients with mild or early-stage symptoms. However, the initial price of Aduhelm has limited its use. It is not being widely offered by medical centers, and some insurers have complained about paying for it. Also, the price of Aduhelm has been pointed to as a major reason for planned premium increases for Medicare. Last month, Medicare announced one of the largest increases ever in its Part B monthly premium for outpatient care, saying the premium would go from $148.50 to $170.10, starting in January. The agency said about half of that hike was due to the need for a contingency fund to cover Aduhelm because Medicare is expected to be one of the main payers for the drug.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Along with concerns about the price of Aduhelm, Alzheimer patients taking the drug also have the added costs of regular testing and scans to monitor the progress of their disease during treatment, the Associated Press reported.

Associated Press Article

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

