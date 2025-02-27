Bioinformatics Identification of Blood Biomarkers for Schizophrenia

Photo Credit: Lightspring

The following is a summary of “Bioinformatics-based identification of CTSS, DOK2, and ENTPD1 as potential blood biomarkers of schizophrenia,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Zhang et al.

Schizophrenia lacks reliable blood biomarkers, relying on subjective clinical assessments that may cause diagnostic delays. Identifying objective biomarkers can improve accuracy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using bioinformatics to identify blood-based biomarkers for schizophrenia. Key genes were analyzed to develop an objective diagnostic model for clinical use.

They used bioinformatics to identify blood-based biomarkers for schizophrenia. They analyzed differentially expressed genes (DEGs) from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) datasets (GSE27383, GSE38484, GSE38481), performed Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment, constructed a protein-protein interaction (PPI) network, matched key genes with target matched them with their target microRNAs (miRNAs), and evaluated diagnostic potential via immune infiltration analysis.

The results showed that bioinformatics analysis identified 3 hub genes—CTSS, DOK2, and ENTPD1—linked to schizophrenia pathogenesis and potential diagnostic use.

Investigators identified CTSS, DOK2, and ENTPD1 as key genes associated with schizophrenia pathogenesis. These biomarkers improved diagnostic accuracy and provided a foundation for early diagnosis, treatment strategies, and personalized therapeutics.

