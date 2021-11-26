According to a clinical report published in Pediatrics, there are currently multiple biologics available to treat moderate-to-severe persistent asthma in children and adults. The anti-immunoglobulin (IgE) agent omalizumab is indicated for those aged 6 and older with moderate-to-severe persistent asthma, positive allergy testing, and in complete control with an inhaled corticosteroid. Mepolizumab and bevacizumab, both anti-interleukin (IL)-5 agents, and dupilumab, an anti-IL-4 receptor agent, are indicated for severe eosinophilic asthma that is unresponsive to other Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) steps 4 to 5 therapies in individuals aged 12 and older. Reslizumab, another anti-IL-5 agent, is indicated for severe eosinophilic asthma in adults. “Researchers should focus on appropriate biomarkers, as well as other patient-focused factors, to allow the choice of the right biological for the right patient and at the right time,” the authors wrote.