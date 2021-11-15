Current asthma treatment focuses on inhaled corticosteroids, however inhaled steroids alone or in conjunction with long-acting bronchodilators or leukotriene pathway inhibitors do not adequately control certain asthma. The area of biologic treatment has expanded considerably in the last two decades, with three molecules now available that take two separate and very specific methods to interfere with the allergic and eosinophilic airway inflammation that is present in most asthma. This study outlines present and prospective biologic treatment options for asthma control. Two novel biologic medicines have just been released in the US market, backed by well-controlled, randomized clinical studies. These studies have revealed the sorts of patients who are most likely to benefit from these new medicines.

The addition of a biologic drug targeting the interleukin-5 pathway, or immunoglobulin E, to asthma patients who have frequent exacerbations can dramatically reduce exacerbations and improve asthma management. Clinical predictors of usefulness of particular medications overlap, emphasizing the necessity of clinical judgment in the overall therapy of this complicated illness.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2016/08000/Biologic_therapy_in_the_management_of_asthma.14.aspx