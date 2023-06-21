The following is a summary of “Biomarkers and longitudinal changes in lumbar spine degeneration and low back pain: the Johnston County Osteoarthritis Project,” published in the June 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Goode et al.

The objective is to find out if baseline biomarkers are related to changes over time in vertebral osteophytes (OST), low back pain (LBP), and disc space narrowing (DSN). The Johnston County Osteoarthritis Project’s paired baseline (2003–2004) and follow-up (2006–2010) lumbar spine radiographs were rated for the severity of DSN and OST. The degree of LBP was self-reported. Immunoassay was used to measure the concentrations of analytes (cytokines, proteoglycans, and neuropeptides). Using a common dolorimeter, the pressure-pain threshold (PPT), a measure of sensitivity to pressure pain, was determined. The odd ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) of biomarker levels with DSN, OST, or LBP were calculated using binary logistic regression models. Biomarker concentrations and the quantity of afflicted lumbar spine levels, or LBP, were evaluated for interactions.

With biospecimens, PPT, and matched lumbar spine radiography data, investigators included subjects (n = 723). Lumican, a proteoglycan that measures changes in the extracellular matrix, was found to be linked with deteriorating DSN over time (OR = 3.19 [95% CI 1.22, 8.01]). Baseline changes in OST deterioration were linked with baseline brain-derived neuropathic factor, a neuropeptide, (OR = 1.80 [95% CI 1.03, 3.16]), which may represent osteoclast formation. Hyaluronic acid levels at baseline, a marker of systemic inflammation, and PPT levels through time were linked to increases in the severity of LBP (OR = 1.56 [95% CI 1.02, 2.31]).

These results imply that baseline biomarkers are related to longitudinal alterations in lumbar spine structures (DSN versus OST). Inflammation-related markers and perceived pain sensitivity under pressure were linked to a longitudinal deterioration of LBP.

