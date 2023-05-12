The following is a summary of “Cognitive Dysfunction Biomarkers in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis,” published in the April 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Sousa, et al.

The link between cognitive dysfunction and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) has been investigated in recent years. For a study, researchers sought to explore serological and cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers and their association with cognitive dysfunction in RA patients.

A systematic review was conducted using the PRISMA (Preferred Reported Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analysis) protocol. PubMed/MEDLINE, EMBASE, LILACS, Scopus, and Google Scholar databases were searched from inception until November 2021. Inclusion criteria were based on participants, exposure, comparison group, outcome, and study design.

Five original studies involving 428 participants were included. Patients with mild cognitive impairment had increased SHH and reduced TTR among plasma proteins. Anti–myelin basic protein and anti–myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein negatively correlated with memory, executive function, and attention. S100β negatively correlated with memory and executive functions, while specific lymphocyte subpopulations positively correlated with attention, memory, and executive functions. Interleukin 2 [IL-2], IL-4, IL-6, and tumor necrosis factor α negatively correlated with memory and positively correlated with executive functions. Interleukin 1β negatively correlated with global cognitive dysfunction and positively correlated with logical thinking. Interleukin 10 and brain-derived neurotrophic factor negatively correlated with memory.

Possible biomarkers for cognitive deficits in the RA population were identified, despite the relative scarcity of studies and heterogeneity of results. Further, longitudinal studies were needed to clarify these associations and establish possible biomarkers for cognitive deficits in RA.

Source: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2023/04000/Cognitive_Dysfunction_Biomarkers_in_Patients_With.8.aspx