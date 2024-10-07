Biomimetic nanocarriers in cancer therapy: based on intercellular and cell-tumor microenvironment communication.

Inspired by the concept of “natural camouflage,” biomimetic drug delivery systems have emerged to address the limitations of traditional synthetic nanocarriers, such as poor targeting, susceptibility to identification and clearance, inadequate biocompatibility, low permeability, and systemic toxicity. Biomimetic nanocarriers retain the proteins, nucleic acids, and other components of the parent cells. They not only facilitate drug delivery but also serve as communication media to inhibit tumor cells. This paper delves into the communication mechanisms between various cell-derived biomimetic nanocarriers, tumor cells, and the tumor microenvironment, as well as their applications in drug delivery. In addition, the additional communication capabilities conferred on the modified biomimetic nanocarriers, such as targeting and environmental responsiveness, are outlined. Finally, we propose future development directions for biomimetic nanocarriers, hoping to inspire researchers in their design efforts and ultimately achieve clinical translation.© 2024. The Author(s).

