The following is a summary of “Biosimilars for Pediatric Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Pediatric Gastroenterology Clinical Practice Survey,” published in the May 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Maltz, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the perspectives of pediatric gastroenterologists’ perspectives regarding the use of biosimilars in the United States and explore factors influencing their comfort level in prescribing infliximab biosimilars.

A cross-sectional survey was developed and distributed to pediatric gastroenterology physicians in the U.S. through the Pediatric Gastroenterology Bulletin Board listserv. The survey collected demographic information and utilized a 6-point Likert scale to assess respondents’ perceptions of biosimilars and their willingness to initiate switches from the originator to biosimilar agents. Factors impacting the providers’ comfort level were also evaluated. Fischer exact tests were conducted to determine statistically significant differences in responses.

About 139 pediatric gastroenterologists completed the online survey, resulting in a response rate of 5.4%. 87% of respondents expressed comfort in prescribing infliximab biosimilars to anti-tumor necrosis factor naive patients, and 69% reported being comfortable with a one-time switch to the biosimilar if the patient was in clinical remission. Factors such as not practicing at an ImproveCareNow (ICN) center and managing fewer than 50 patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) negatively impacted respondents’ comfort levels.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2023/05000/Biosimilars_for_Pediatric_Patients_With.11.aspx