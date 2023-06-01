The following is a summary of “Development of a Bispecific Antibody Targeting Clinical Isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii,” published in the May 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Nielsen, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the potential benefits of a bispecific monoclonal antibody (bsAb) in treating Acinetobacter baumannii infections. They sought to evaluate the strain coverage, binding affinity, ex vivo opsonic activity, and in vivo efficacy of the bsAb compared to two individual monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and their combination.

The researchers cloned humanized mAb 65 into a single-chain variable fragment and attached it to humanized mAb C8 to create the bsAb (C73). They tested the bsAb’s strain coverage, binding affinity, ex vivo opsonic activity, and in vivo efficacy compared to each mAb alone and combined.

The bsAb showed superior strain coverage, binding affinity, ex vivo opsonization, and in vivo efficacy compared to either original mAb alone or combined. In addition, the bsAb demonstrated potent and effective coverage of diverse A. baumannii clinical isolates.

The results suggested that the bsAb is a promising therapeutic for treating A. baumannii infections. Furthermore, the bsAb’s superior efficacy, strain coverage, and binding affinity compared to individual mAbs or their combination could improve the feasibility of developing a novel therapeutic for these challenging-to-treat infections.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article-abstract/227/9/1042/6973037?redirectedFrom=fulltext