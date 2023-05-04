The following is a summary of “What Do You Consider Use?” Perspectives of Black Youth on Cannabis Use,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Adolescent health by Matson et al.

The limits of adolescent health surveillance systems highlight the need for studies that provide fresh insights, especially from those most influenced by unfavorable consequences of cannabis use. Our goals were to gain insight into the extent to which young people use cannabis, how they view cannabis by their peers, the factors that influence youths’ use of cannabis through time, and the hazards and benefits that young people perceive cannabis to have. To learn more about cannabis use among urban Black teenagers, researchers adopted a group model-building strategy.

Four group model-building workshops were held, and data on participants’ cannabis use was gathered using an eligibility screener, enrollment survey, and structured activities. In this study, all participants [(n = 20) mean age 18; 35% male and 95% Black] referred to cannabis only as marijuana or blunts. Teenagers who share blunts with friends may not consider themselves regular cannabis consumers. According to a survey of peers, most of Baltimore’s youth regularly use cannabis before the age of 16. Children and teens viewed cannabis as having more positive effects than negative ones.

Despite the lack of a gender gap in frequency of usage, there were clear disparities in how men and women interacted when using the same product. In addition, research involving urban Black teenagers reveals that their perspectives on cannabis use differ from those of researchers. Therefore, to get a clear picture of how widespread juvenile cannabis use is and the damage it causes, it is essential to solicit advice from actual young people who have used the drug to develop survey instruments that accurately reflect how young people see their use.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1054139X22006942