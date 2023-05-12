The following is a summary of Palliative care knowledge, attitudes, and experiences amongst patients with bladder cancer and their caregivers” published in the February 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Filippou et al.

Despite the recommended guidelines and the proven benefits of palliative care, it is often overlooked among patients with bladder cancer. Researchers in this study aimed to explain patients’ and carers’ understanding of palliative care, as well as their perspectives and experiences with it, to identify potential entry points that may be improved. This study of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s Patient Survey Network yielded responses from 272 individuals with bladder cancer and their primary caretakers. In addition to gathering information on the patient’s demographic, socioeconomic, and clinical factors, questionnaires were distributed to assess their familiarity with palliative care practices and attitudes.

Questions about palliative care consultation were also asked of patients and caretakers. Respondents to the survey had an excellent grasp of the subject matter of palliative care. Positive attitudes and beliefs were held about palliative care. Compared to patients, caretakers showed a superior understanding of and optimism toward palliative care. Despite the general support for palliative care, just 9% of the cohort had palliative care consultation as part of their cancer treatment. Most people diagnosed with muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer wish their doctors had brought up palliative care earlier in treatment.

Some bladder cancer patients have realistic expectations and an understanding of palliative care. Patients and caregivers of those with bladder cancer have expressed a wish for a greater emphasis on palliative care during therapy. Access to palliative care services for people with bladder cancer and their loved ones can be greatly enhanced by providing education on palliative care services.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143922003945