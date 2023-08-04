Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma with Lymph Node Metastasis: Surgical Resection Outcomes & Natural History

The following is a summary of “Urothelial carcinoma of the bladder with isolated lymph node metastasis: Natural history and outcomes following surgical resection,” published in the May 2023 issue of the Urologic Oncology by Morton et al.

Despite the poor prognosis associated with pathologic lymph node involvement in patients with urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB), a subset of patients may exhibit enduring survival following surgical resection. Consequently, there are few current data characterizing the natural history of UCB in patients with isolated lymph node involvement (cN0pN+) after radical cystectomy (RC) with pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND). Researchers used a sizeable national oncology database to examine the natural history and outcomes of cN0 pN+ UCB after surgical resection. From 2006 to 2015, they identified patients with cN0 pN+ cM0 UCB in the National Cancer Database (NCDB) who were treated with RC and PLND. Using Cox regression, the associations between baseline characteristics and all-cause mortality (ACM) were evaluated.

The study cohort comprised 2,884 patients, 42% with pN1 disease and 58% with pN2-3 disease. About 606 (21%) received multiagent neoadjuvant chemotherapy, while 1,172 (41%) received adjuvant chemotherapy following surgery. During PLND, a median of 15 (IQR 9–23) LNs were removed. The entire cohort’s 5- and 7-year OS rates were 20% and 17%, respectively. Compared to the whole cohort, patients who survived at least 5 years had a lower pN stage (59% vs. 42% pN1) and a lower pT stage (41% vs. 22% pT2).

On multivariable analysis, higher pT stage (HR 2.85, 95% CI 1.52–5.36 for pT3, HR 3.27, 95% CI 1.73–6.18 for pT4 vs pT0), higher pN stage (HR 1.17, 95% CI 1.05–1.31 for pN2-3 vs pN1), and increasing LN density (HR 2.37, 95% CI 1.88–2.99) were most strongly associated with increased ACM, while receipt of adjuvant chemotherapy (HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.55–0.68) was associated with reduced ACM. A subset of patients with cN0 pN+ M0 UCB exhibits durable long-term survival, with 5- and 7-year OS rates of 20% and 17%, respectively. The pT and pN stages are significant prognostic factors, whereas administering adjuvant chemotherapy is a potential therapeutic intervention associated with an improved ACM.

