FRIDAY, Sept. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Heart failure (HF) patients receiving blended collaborative care report significantly better mental health-related quality of life and mood at 12 months versus those receiving usual care, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Bruce L. Rollman, M.D., from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and colleagues assessed whether a blended collaborative care program for treating both HF and depression can improve clinical outcomes more than collaborative care for HF only (enhanced usual care) or usual care. Analysis included 756 participants with HF with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (<45 percent).

The researchers found that at 12 months, blended care participants reported improvement on the Mental Component Summary of the 12-item Short Form Health Survey versus usual care, but similar scores to the collaborative care for HF only group. There were also significant improvements in mood for blended care participants versus usual care and the collaborative care for HF only groups. However, physical function, HF pharmacotherapy use, rehospitalizations, and mortality were similar by both baseline depression and randomization status. “Although blended care did not differentially affect rehospitalization and mortality, it improved mood better than enhanced usual care and usual care and thus may enable organized health care systems to provide effective first-line depression care to medically complex patients,” the authors write.

