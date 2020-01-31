The use of the blonanserin patch (BLO-P) for schizophrenia treatment was approved in Japan in 2019. This systematic review of trials in Japan assessed the efficacy and safety profile of BLO-P compared with other antipsychotics.

The systematic review included 6-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trials in Japan that included patients with acute schizophrenia. Pooled data for patients receiving BLO-P 40 and 80 mg/day (BLO-P40+80) were compared with pooled data for patients receiving asenapine 10 and 20 mg/day (ASE10+20) and data for those receiving brexpiprazole 2 mg/day (BRE2) and paliperidone extended-release 6 mg/day (PAL-ER6).

All the investigated treatments were superior to placebo in reducing the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score; the Hedges’ g values (95% confidence interval) for BLO-P40+80, ASE10+20, BRE2, and PAL-ER6 were-0.40 (-0.58,-0.22),-0.61 (-0.79,-0.42),-0.33 (-0.60,-0.07), and-0.69 (-0.93,-0.45), respectively. There were differences among the antipsychotics in the incidence of various individual adverse events.

BLO-P40+80 may have a good efficacy/safety/tolerability profile for the treatment of patients with acute schizophrenia.

