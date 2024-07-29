SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Blood Biomarkers to Detect Alzheimer Disease in Primary Care and Secondary Care.

Jul 29, 2024

Experts: Sebastian Palmqvist,Pontus Tideman,Niklas Mattsson-Carlgren,Suzanne E Schindler,Ruben Smith,Rik Ossenkoppele,Susanna Calling,Tim West,Mark Monane,Philip B Verghese,Joel B Braunstein,Kaj Blennow,Shorena Janelidze,Erik Stomrud,Gemma Salvadó,Oskar Hansson

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sebastian Palmqvist

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden.

    Pontus Tideman

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden.

    Niklas Mattsson-Carlgren

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Neurology Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Lund, Sweden.

    Wallenberg Center for Molecular Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Suzanne E Schindler

    Department of Neurology, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri.

    Ruben Smith

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden.

    Rik Ossenkoppele

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Alzheimer Center Amsterdam, Neurology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Amsterdam UMC, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Amsterdam Neuroscience, Neurodegeneration, Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

    Susanna Calling

    Center for Primary Health Care Research, Department of Clinical Sciences, Lund University, Malmö, Sweden.

    University Clinic Primary Care, Skåne, Sweden.

    Tim West

    C2N Diagnostics LLC, St Louis, Missouri.

    Mark Monane

    C2N Diagnostics LLC, St Louis, Missouri.

    Philip B Verghese

    C2N Diagnostics LLC, St Louis, Missouri.

    Joel B Braunstein

    C2N Diagnostics LLC, St Louis, Missouri.

    Kaj Blennow

    Paris Brain Institute, Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Sorbonne University, Paris, France.

    Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Mölndal, Sweden.

    Clinical Neurochemistry Lab, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Mölndal, Sweden.

    Shorena Janelidze

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Erik Stomrud

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden.

    Gemma Salvadó

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Oskar Hansson

    Clinical Memory Research Unit, Department of Clinical Sciences Malmö, Faculty of Medicine, Lund University, Lund, Sweden.

    Memory Clinic, Skåne University Hospital, Malmö, Sweden.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

