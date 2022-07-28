For a study, researchers sought to look at whether taking body mass index (BMI) and socioeconomic status into account affects the relationship between race/ethnicity and aberrant semen parameters observed. All men who had a semen analysis (SA) for fertility assessment at an academic integrated health care system between 2002 and 2021 were the subject of a retrospective review. Any men with a diagnosis of Klinefelter’s syndrome, a history of varicocele, a history of testicular surgery, a history of chemotherapy or radiation treatment for cancer, or a history of testosterone-modulating pharmaceutical use were disqualified from the study. Analyzing categorical and continuous variables across self-reported racial categories was done using the chi-square and Kruskal-Wallis tests. Taking into account relevant confounders, logistic regression was performed to assess the relationship between race and aberrant semen parameters as defined by WHO 2010 standards. About 2,037 (74.1%) of the 2,750 men who met the eligibility requirements were classified as White Non-Hispanic, 207 (7.5%) as Black Non-Hispanic, 245 (8.9%) as Hispanic, and 261 (9.5%) as Asian. About 35 years old on average (32 to 40 range). At the time of the index SA, black men’s median ages were older than those of other groups (37 years, IQR 33-42, P=0.002). After adjusting for age alone, Black men had higher odds of abnormal sperm concentration (OR 1.46, 95% CI 1.06-2.02, P=0.02) and abnormal total motile sperm count (OR 1.65, 95% CI 1.21-2.25, P=0.001) than other men. Still, the relationship between race and abnormal semen parameters was eliminated as BMI, insurance status, and neighborhood income was gradually added as covariates. After adjusting for BMI, insurance status, and neighborhood income in men having SA for fertility evaluation, investigators found no evidence of a relationship between race or ethnicity and aberrant semen parameters.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002502