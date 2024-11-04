SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

BMI Influenced by Time-Related Eating Habits

Nov 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ponz-Muzzo L, et al. Sex-specific chrono-nutritional patterns and association with body weight in a general population in Spain (GCAT study). Int J Behav Nutr Phys Act. 2024;21(1):102. doi:10.1186/s12966-024-01639-x

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU