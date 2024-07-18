Boating Accident







Click on the image to enlarge

Patient Case

A 35-year-old male presented with a laceration to the axillary region after falling from a motorized fishing boat, which ran over his chest and legs. The patient was pulled from the water, walked to the ambulance and was transported to the local hospital. Upon arrival, all vital signs were stable. There was initial concern about potential penetration to the chest wall and contamination from lake water in the wound. The patient was taken to the operating room immediately. A follow-up with the surgeon confirmed there was no penetration to the thoracic cavity.

What Would You Do?

