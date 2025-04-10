Body Dysmorphic Disorder Prevalence in Medical and General Groups

Photo Credit: KatarzynaBialasiewicz

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Body Dysmorphic Disorder: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by Pérez-Buenfil et al.

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) implicates a preoccupation with perceived physical flaws, leading to social anxiety, avoidance, and dissatisfaction with appearance.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the prevalence of BDD across dermatology, psychiatric, and plastic surgery settings, the general population, and different world regions, using various diagnostic tools.

They executed a systematic review of the literature in Medline via PubMed, Embase, and Latin American databases, applying MeSH terms “body dysmorphic disorder” and “prevalence” while filtering for original and cross-sectional studies. Statistical analyses were conducted using RStudio, and bias was estimated with the JBI Critical Appraisal Tool.

The results showed that the overall prevalence of BDD in the general population was 17%, with a higher occurrence in females than in males. The prevalence among individuals seeking plastic surgery was 24%. Latin America had the highest BDD prevalence compared to other world regions.

Investigators concluded that BDD was a highly prevalent condition, and greater awareness of it could lead to improved management in plastic surgery and other medical specialities.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70121