CBCT is an imaging tool represented by an X-ray computed tomography delivering a conic-shape X-rays source. This system produces volumetric data during a single rotation of both X-ray beam and detector around the stationary patient. CBCT is able to produce three-dimensional images as for MDCT, however, accounting some advantages over it: lower radiation dose, faster volumetric dataset acquisition, higher spatial resolution and bone contrast. For these reasons, CBCT has recently been described and adopted for extremities imaging in orthopedics. Misinterpretation of fractures may determine a delayed treatment and poor outcome for patients treated in the ED. CBCT, by easily identifying occult cortical fractures and using a lower dose of radiation, is proposed as an alternative or supplement to direct radiograms, optimizing the cost-effectiveness ratio and limiting the number of unnecessary immobilizations. The first experiences document excellent performance of CBCT in emergency radiology departments, especially thanks to transverse imaging in trauma of the extremities.© 2023. Italian Society of Medical Radiology.